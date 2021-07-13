JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Holdings in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000.

ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

