JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 334.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.19% of Metacrine worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metacrine by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 17.33.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

