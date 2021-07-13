JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) to Underweight

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$199.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$197.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$202.67.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$187.41. The stock had a trading volume of 163,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$181.37. The stock has a market cap of C$35.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

