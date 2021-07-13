JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 97,002 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 53,520 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

