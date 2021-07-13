JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Dynex Capital worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $593.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

