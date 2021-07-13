JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$50.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.17.

Shares of PAAS traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.65. 215,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,405. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$34.09 and a 1-year high of C$53.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.59.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

