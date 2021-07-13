JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.94 Million in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

