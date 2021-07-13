JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of HBT Financial worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 178,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.86 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

