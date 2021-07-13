JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth $3,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,308,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

