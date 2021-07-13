JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 13,149 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 182.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 68,885 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 136,025 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $328,410. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.28.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

