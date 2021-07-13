JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,688 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

