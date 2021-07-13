JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 90,000 Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of 17 Education & Technology Group worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YQ. Morgan Stanley cut 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

YQ opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

