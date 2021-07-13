JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 183,678 SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 183,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000.

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

