JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Uranium Energy worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 757,729 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $515.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,355.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,646 shares of company stock valued at $529,118. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

