JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $100,370,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 852,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,226,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter.

AWI stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Insiders have sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

