JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.14.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

TSE KL traded up C$1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.08. 150,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,481. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.42.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.