JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 30,331 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of Universal Insurance worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UVE opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

