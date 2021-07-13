JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 42,520 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Laredo Petroleum worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

LPI opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

