JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,946 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

