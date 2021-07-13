JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 92,595 Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of ProSight Global worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 163.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ProSight Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.