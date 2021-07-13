JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

AMAL opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.