JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,407 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74.

