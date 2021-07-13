JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Position Lifted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06.

