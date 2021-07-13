JUIICE (JUI) Price Hits $0.0000

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $124,153.59 and approximately $203.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00220484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00813501 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC.

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

