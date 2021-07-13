Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Jumbo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSF remained flat at $$19.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62. Jumbo has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

