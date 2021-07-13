Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,550 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 8,550 ($111.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

JET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,898.11 ($129.32).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON JET traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,449 ($84.26). 55,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,115. The company has a market capitalization of £13.65 billion and a PE ratio of -69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,531.97. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.