Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

GRUB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,994. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the fourth quarter worth $402,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.