JustBet (WINR) Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.46 million and $125,862.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00118172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00153986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,651.11 or 1.00295328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00947840 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

