Justin J. Noznesky Sells 21,000 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $11,261,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

