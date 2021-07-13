JustLiquidity Price Hits $16.59 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $16.59 or 0.00050693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $6.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00114674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00158794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,782.14 or 1.00148530 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.69 or 0.00958307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

