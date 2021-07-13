K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.36. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$44.01, with a volume of 1,151 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$469.89 million and a PE ratio of 53.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.38.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0899998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

