Karen Blasing Sells 1,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.97. 1,540,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,451. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

