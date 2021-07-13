Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of KAIKY remained flat at $$17.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
