Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 25,216 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.38. 440,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,522. The stock has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $150.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

