Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.3% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 57,942.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

