Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.29. 120,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,002,146. The company has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

