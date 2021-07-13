Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.4% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,968. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

