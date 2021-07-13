Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.07. 64,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,601. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

