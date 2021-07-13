Kelly R. Nelson Sells 1,000 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NYSE:MVBF) Stock

MVB Financial Corp. (NYSE:MVBF) Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.
MVBF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,401. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $45.94.
About MVB Financial
