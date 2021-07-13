Kelly R. Nelson Sells 1,000 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NYSE:MVBF) Stock

MVB Financial Corp. (NYSE:MVBF) Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

MVBF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,401. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.