Ken S. Ansin Sells 3,379 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $116,778.24.

Enterprise Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. 9,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

