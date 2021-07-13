Ken S. Ansin Sells 3,379 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $116,778.24.
Enterprise Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. 9,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $36.78.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.