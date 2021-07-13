Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.67). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 329,383 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £471.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Elaine Dorward-King acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

