Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Critical Contrast

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kering and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $14.96 billion 7.28 $2.46 billion $1.80 48.44 BRP Group $137.84 million 18.48 -$8.65 million $0.20 132.45

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Kering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kering and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 0 4 9 0 2.69 BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Kering.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kering and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Risk & Volatility

Kering has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP Group beats Kering on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,433 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

