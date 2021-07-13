Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Down 5%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.84. 1,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock worth $5,174,822. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.