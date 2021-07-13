Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 127,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,604,244 shares.The stock last traded at $35.25 and had previously closed at $34.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.