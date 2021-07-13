Kevin M. Mcpherson Sells 6,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.26, for a total value of $2,695,560.00.

NYSE MKTX traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $459.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,602. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

