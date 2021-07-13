KeyCorp (KEY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.