KeyCorp Weighs in on DTE Energy’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $89.20 and a 1-year high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

