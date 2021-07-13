KeyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $39,859.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00112535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00153840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,835.81 or 0.99675638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00938205 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,577 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

