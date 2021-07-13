KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Tops $0.0156

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $23.42 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00882113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005411 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,497,102,563 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

