Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135.60 ($1.77). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 129.80 ($1.70), with a volume of 4,074,386 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £579.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

